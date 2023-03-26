Well, I suppose you survived the Spring Equinox at 4:24 p.m. Monday, March 20. The weather guy said we have had 70 inches of snow this winter. That is probably true as I received an email from the company that plows my driveway that my contract requires extra payment for any amount of snow over 60 inches. So, I will pay up.

During March, my mind wanders quite a bit. I read stories in the paper and online. I follow Facebook but not much more on social media. I was pleased to see a Facebook post that referenced a story about a Pen Store in Washington D.C. called Fahrney’s Pens.

To recap the Washington Post story, Fahrney’s Pens has been in business for 95 years.

“Pens at Fahrney’s range from $20 to nearly $5,000 and from themes like Harry Potter to Egyptian King Tut. Some have historical connections, like the Fisher Apollo, a ballpoint pen that traveled to the moon and contains gas that allows it to work underwater, upside down, in freezing temperatures and at zero gravity. A National Zoo pen features pandas,” the Post article states.

There is a standard joke on Facebook that states the Boomer Generation, to confuse and render helpless any person under 50, have them use a rotary dial phone and write them a letter using cursive. Then take away all modern electronics, give them a manual typewriter with no spell correct, auto correct, grammar correct leaving them incapable of any written communication.

I really support cursive writing. Writing in cursive, like reading, is a skill to be learned and practiced. Cursive writing requires hand eye coordination, physical dexterity, and patience. It also requires a quality writing instrument. Beginners in cursive writing usually start with a no 2 pencil and a large three lined fiber paper. The pencil needs to fit well in the hand.

Every elementary kid in America usually faced the front of the class. Above the chalk board was the entire alphabet in white letters on a dark green background. The letters of the alphabet were written in cursive. Cursive letters contain a lot of “swoops and loops” as my teachers called them. The way we learned was called the Palmer Method. The Palmer Method lasted about 100 years and gave way to a more modern style.

The need for clear and compact writing, which the Palmer method taught, is visible in any government office until it was replaced by the typewriter. Looking at old Town of Hallie Records and Chippewa County Land Office and Register of Deeds you had to be able to write very well; and that meant cursive. I would not have lasted 2 weeks as a clerk or register of deeds. My handwriting was bad as a kid and is illegible now.

Back to Fahrney’s Pens. A rite of passage was inheriting your father’s fountain pen. Another rite of passage upon graduating from high school or college was receiving a matching pen and pencil set. I received a Parker set for graduating from high school. I have several excellent Cross Pens that I have received over the years for Christmas. A couple of the Cross Pens are fountain pens.

Fountain pens are not widely used now. Once upon a time all doctors, bankers, company executives and other people of importance always carried a fountain pen. The downside of fountain pens is your writing method (Palmer) must be precise or you have a smeared mess in front of you. Fountain pen ink is a liquid and it has to be absorbed into the paper. On enameled paper it may run. On paper with too much fiber it widens into a blob. Of course, the same thing can happen with gel ink. To compromise I carry a Fisher Apollo Pen and a Pilot Varsity disposable fountain pen.

For some reason today was a day of computer and printer train wrecks. We were at the bank and their computers chocked. We got home and good old HP instant ink hijacked our printer. Time to go back to quill pens, bankers’ shades, and kerosene lamps. They do not fail. Happy spring to you all.