I saw an interesting way to determine your true age last week. A guy with a Ford F150 pickup truck jumped off the extended tailgate of his truck. I figured the drop to the ground was about 4 feet or so. Several things crossed my mind regarding determining age.

First, can you get into your pickup truck box without the use of a step stool or built in tailgate step? Second, can you crawl around on your hands and knees in the pick-up truck box without a trip to the emergency room? Third, can you make that four-foot jump without doing a face plant? Think about this before you try it at home.

All my working life I was in bed by 10:30 p.m. and asleep by 11. I was never an extremely early riser but I was up by 6-6:30 a.m. during the work week. Now being retired I have found that I am up after midnight and get up when I want. Some weekdays I feel slovenly but then I remember getting up at 4 a.m. to drive to Madison for a 7:45 meeting on a Monday morning; only to return home at 8 p.m. that evening, thus putting in a 16-hour day. My slovenly feeling goes away fast.

There are four quotes I like about growing older. They are;

“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter,”—Mark Twain. A cute idea but one that most people can agree with. We go through life from one milestone to the next, constantly assessing where we are going and reviewing our progress. Every step of the way we check age with accomplishments. Do we match up, have we met some “ideal”? How about we forget age and concentrate on our future. We are all individuals and there is nothing that says we need to meet society’s idea of what we should be.

“True terror is to wake up one morning and discover that your high school class is running the country.”—Kurt Vonnegut. I went to high school with some bright kids. Some of them have changed their views from high school but we remain friends. In running the country, I am more worried about what our younger siblings have forgotten. They are the spooky ones. Our country is back to gay bashing, book banning, suppressing free speech and controlling women’s bodies. I think some of our younger brothers and sisters need to return to civics class.

“As I grow older, I pay less attention to what men say. I just watch what they do.”—Andrew Carnegie. Truer words were never spoken. When I was younger, I felt that most people would live up to what they said. Boy, was I wrong. I adopted a newer standard after some Supreme Court candidates said Roe v. Wade was settled law. Unfortunately, Carnegie’s words came to life for me when I was older. Lesson learned. The moral character of men is in what they do; not in what they say.

“Old minds are like old horses; you must exercise them if you wish to keep them in working order.”—John Adams. President Adams lived to be 91. Up until his final illness he read, wrote, walked his farm, and was involved in the affairs of the nation. I knew people in their late 80s who did the New York Times crossword puzzle in ink every day. I knew people that created something new with their hands on a weekly basis. That is exercising a mind.

The old-time saying still applies that you cannot tell a book by its color. Some folks at 85 are younger than some folks at 50. At 18 in my final medical appointment with Dr. Mason, after my motorcycle accident he gave me a list of what would trouble me by the time I hit “middle age.” They all came true. That taught me a valuable lesson; aging gracefully can be a problem.

Young or old, we find obstacles that arise every day. We have little choice but to meet them. Perhaps the Marine saying of improvise, adapt, and overcome is sufficient for the moment. If the Marines can do it, so can we. Getting older is not for sissies.