Helen Murphy stood about 5 feet two inches, had flaming red hair and was Irish through and through. Her parents from both sides were Irish and she married an Irishman who shared the same linage. She brooked no nonsense, had a rapier wit and a quick intellect.

She was the master of freshman English at Marshfield Junior High. When confronted with a student twice her size who was mouthing off, she informed the offender that she would rip his arm out of the socket and beat him over the head with the bloody end of it. He got the drift and shut up. Funny the things you still remember from years ago.

Early in her teaching career, Mrs. Murphy came across a yellow paper grammar book. I do not remember the name but I do remember going through it line by line page by page. You had to fill in punctuation, case, prepositions, tense, word plurals, hyphens, paratheses, semicolons, adjectives, and adverb use; you get my point. There was no grammar check or spell check available at the time. That book came out once a week or if we were unruly that was the task we were required to complete.

Mrs. Murphy would not tolerate the misuse of adjectives. To refresh, the Oxford English Dictionary describes an adjective as “a word or phrase naming an attribute, added to or grammatically related to a noun to modify or describe it.” According to Mrs. Murphy, adjectives were to be used sparingly and in the right context.

Take my pet peeve right now, the term “breaking news.” Breaking is the adjective added to the noun news. Breaking is defined by the Oxford dictionary as: “1. separate or cause to separate into pieces as a result of a blow, shock, or strain. ‘The branch broke with a loud snap’ 2. interrupt (a sequence, course, or continuous state). ‘This broke the pattern of generations remaining in the place where they were born.’” I apologize if you are looking out the window as birds fly by, like you did in English Class years ago.

Breaking news, in my humble opinion, is a term that should only be used when an event is so outside the normal news pattern that it warrants our immediate and undivided attention. Examples include a plane crash, a major building fire, a tornado on the ground headed for you or a similar situation. Breaking news is not the heat dome over the south that has lasted for a month now or North Korea shooting off another missile over the Sea of Japan. If North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was riding it, I would agree that would be worth a breaking news label.

Another pet peeve that I have is the use of a verb to exaggerate a situation or paint a false picture of an action. An example is this print media headline: “Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was destroyed in an argument with Congresswoman Marjory Taylor Green on Capitol Hill today.”

Well, going back to our friend, the Oxford dictionary of the English Language, destroy means to: “put an end to the existence of (something) by damaging or attacking it. Such as ‘The room had been destroyed by fire.’”

After the argument on Capitol Hill, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was observed by 534 of her colleagues walking, talking and carrying on her normal business. She had not been phasered by a weapon of Starfleet or turned into molecules by a Klingon disrupter.

Finally, the overuse of the adjective “shocking.” One last trip to the dictionary. Shocking means, “causing indignation or disgust; offensive ‘shocking behavior’ or ‘causing a feeling of surprise and dismay.’” I feel that by now most people are beyond being shocked by anything in the news. Our public square has become a three-ring circus, all we need is Cracker Jack.

People want to return to a normal lifestyle. In order to accomplish that we must tone down the rhetoric and return to the King’s English. There is no place for bombast in the public square. From “To Kill a Mockingbird;” “Scout: ‘Atticus told me to delete the adjectives and I would have the facts.’”

So very true. When it comes to English grammar, everyone needs a Mrs. Murphy.