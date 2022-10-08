John Andersen: Hallie Park evolves to soccer, providing more opportunities

I was driving up Hwy 124 to make a left onto 40th Ave. and found myself parked behind a long line of cars that were waiting to make a left turn. The line was so long it took me two green arrows to make my turn. Heading west bound on 40th Ave. I noticed that almost all the cars were turning right or north on 117th Street going to Hallie Park. So, I made the turn with the group headed to Hallie Park.

I am used to some heavy traffic on 117th during the Hallie baseball and softball season but I was not aware of anything special going on, on this particular Saturday. When I pulled up to Hallie Park, I saw a bold printed sign “Home of the Chippewa Strikers.”

On this Saturday the Chippewa Strikers were holding at least a 10-team tournament. Sometime in the mid 1970s, the town of Hallie bought the old Taylor Farm and turned part of the 160 acres into a series of baseball and softball fields. Over the years, even the earliest years, Hallie was known for its baseball and softball programs for kids and young adults.

Like most communities Hallie also participated in what is known in Wisconsin as the Tavern League baseball, slow and fast pitch softball. The village of Lake Hallie continued the tradition by upgrading Hallie Park to include soccer. I lost track of most of the activities at Hallie Park when our daughters no longer played softball so I needed to catch up.

The village of Lake Hallie offered land at Hallie Park for use by the Chippewa Strikers Soccer Club under a land use agreement. Construction of a soccer complex began in spring 2019 and soccer play began in the fall of 2021. The soccer complex has allowed the Chippewa Strikers to host Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association (WYSA) tournaments and league soccer games. The WYSA are typically played on Saturdays and Sundays and include multiple teams throughout northwestern Wisconsin.

It appears that the sport of soccer has taken off. From the Chippewa Strikers web site: “In 2012, there were 982 youth soccer players participating in the programs offered by Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation, Lafayette Parks and Recreation, and the Chippewa Strikers Soccer Club. In comparison, in 2017, there were 1,198 youth soccer players participating in the same 3 organizations.”

“The Chippewa Strikers Soccer Club players are primarily from Chippewa Falls, with some players from the surrounding communities of Lake Hallie, Wheaton, Lafayette, Cadott, Bloomer, Altoona, Amery, Thorp, Menomonie and Eau Claire. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to Chippewa Strikers, P.O. Box 67, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.” After reviewing the information on the Chippewa Strikers website it turns out that P.O. Box 67 was the same P.O. Box I used while I was a state employee. It is a small world.

I can see why soccer is growing in popularity in America. It is safer than American football, both sexes can participate, the sport does not require as much equipment and can have between 10 and 30 players on the squad.

Recently in the Herald there was an excellent story about the early days of Hallie Baseball by local author Patty See. She did an excellent job of tracing the origins of Hallie Boys Baseball. Hallie Park has evolved from just baseball, to softball, now to soccer. There have been recommendations for an outdoor hockey rink there but with the excellent facilities in Chippewa Falls and the new Valley Sports Center that may be a stretch.

The challenge for many communities is to create sporting facilities that the whole community can use. Tax dollars are limited and referendums are plentiful but people don’t like to raise their own taxes. The public schools usually are able to provide some facilities but they are in use by their own sports teams. YMCAs are available in some communities but often their use requires you to be a member.

It was often said that having kids in sports kept them off the streets and out of trouble. I do not know about that but what I can tell you from talking to our kids that long after they quit playing a sport the memories linger.