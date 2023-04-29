The phrase “he has left the building” comes from “Elvis has left the building” and is a phrase often used by public address announcers at the end of Elvis Presley concerts to disperse audiences who lingered in hopes of an encore.

It has since become a catchphrase and punchline. Yet it was no punch line when Larry Marquart left the town of Hallie office at the end of the annual meeting of the electors April 18.

Larry Marquardt is the son of Walter and Florence Marquardt whose roots go far back in town of Hallie. If you drive through the town, you will come to the home farm of the Marquardt family. It is located at southeast corner of the County Highway P and 40th Avenue. Larry grew up on that farm and to this day lives in the town of Hallie, on a hill off County Highway OO.

Larry has the work ethic of his parents and of his German tradition. Growing up on a farm and keeping the home farm alive, Larry became used to long days with the cows, the fields, raising his family with his wife Dianne. Like many of us, who consider ourselves very fortunate, Larry found a wonderful woman to marry. Everything Larry has become, again like many of us, he owes in part to Dianne.

Somewhere with all those responsibilities, Larry made time to serve as a 20-year firefighter for the Hallie Station of the Chippewa Fire District, County Board member, town of Hallie chairman, member of the Chippewa County Board of Review, drive for Meals on Wheels, serve as a member of the County ARDC, serve on the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Board. I believe he was also involved in the Hallie 4-H Club. Those are only the roles I know about.

In 2003, the town of Hallie faced a huge decision. In 2000, the town’s population was 4,703 according to the U.S. Census. On Feb. 18, 2003, most of the town incorporated as the village of Lake Hallie, taking with it nearly all the town’s population and reducing the town’s remaining land area to 7.5 square miles. Most people believed the remainder of the town of Hallie would join the village of Lake Hallie and the town of Hallie would cease to exist. It’s somewhat ironic considering, the city of Eau Claire and the city of Chippewa Falls had the same plans for the town of Hallie.

Three individuals stepped up: Larry Marquardt, Ron Steinmetz and George Szotkowski. They did their homework. The town of Hallie could have joined with the village of Lake Hallie or returned to the town of Lafayette from where it came. In the end, the town of Hallie decided to stay as it was. Today, the town is not the smallest community in the State of Wisconsin. There are 45 towns and several villages smaller than the town of Hallie.

On April 8, 2003, Larry Marquardt became chairman of the town of Hallie. A position he held for 20 years. Larry never had an opponent in any town election. The only changes in the town of Hallie board have occurred when people have retired. The town and its leadership have been remarkably stable. The people in the town have appreciated the leadership style of Larry and the board.

Larry has a belief that I do not agree with. He often feels that the town of Hallie appears to be getting a special deal. The town of Hallie pays 40% of its budget to fire, police and emergency medical services. Where the town of Hallie has agreements with the village of Lake Hallie or the town of Seymour, they have funded those agreements in full force. If the town of Hallie upgrades 150th Street or 10th Avenue it will apply for grants and pay the going rate.

Larry has left the building. I doubt if anyone more remarkable will hold the office of town chairman again. Larry leaves well respected and admired. He and Dianne are planning some trips now they have time to spend together. Godspeed Larry, be well and stay safe.