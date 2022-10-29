John Andersen: Haunted places in Wisconsin

“The wind outside nested in each tree, prowled the sidewalks in invisible treads like unseen cats. Tom Skelton shivered. Anyone could see that the wind was a special wind this night, and the darkness took on a special feel because it was All Hallows’ Eve. Everything seemed cut from soft black velvet or gold or orange velvet. Smoke panted up out of a thousand chimneys like the plumes of funeral parades. From kitchen windows drifted two pumpkin smells: gourds being cut, pies being baked.” ― Ray Bradbury, The Halloween Tree.

Yes, we must acknowledge Halloween. Halloween is a spiritual journey that begins with the unknown, proceeds to Christmas where hope is born, and is fulfilled at Easter. Of course, in today’s world I doubt that many people think about Halloween as the Druids, the Celts, and the church does. All Hallows Eve or Halloween is the precursor to All Saints and All Souls Day. Most early church holidays begin the night before the holiday itself.

Perhaps you might enjoy some haunted places in Wisconsin go if you dare:

Sheeley House Chippewa Falls: Long noted to be haunted. Anything from seeing a woman in Victorian clothing walking on the second floor to cold spots as you walk up the stairs to the third floor. Ghost hunters and spiritualists believe that the spirits of James and Kate Sheeley still haunt the Sheeley House. If you don’t believe in ghosts then stop by for a drink and a good meal.

If you are looking for the inspiration for the Alfred Hitchcock movie “Psycho,” perhaps a trip to Plainfield, Wisconsin, would be an adventure for you. Especially Plainfield Cemetery. Where Ed Gein is buried. Ed is famous for digging up the bodies of women who reminded him of his dead mother. By the time he was arrested in 1957, Gein had also killed at least two women. Most of the body parts that were found at Gein’s farmhouse could not be identified and were not returned to their graves. People in Plainfield say that the restless soul of one of his victims roams the cemetery late at night.

You might want to drive the scenic Highway 12 between Baraboo and the Dells. I did it many times when I worked for the State of Wisconsin. I learned that stretch of road is haunted from a friend. The haunting is done by a male hitchhiker who stands along the side of the road thumbing a ride. He is dressed in an old army jacket. If you look in your review mirror as you pass him, he disappears only to leap frog down the road in front of you.

You may wish to stop at the State Capitol Building in Madison. From the ghost walk guide book you may meet: the ghost of the man who killed himself in the basement. The spirits of the workmen killed in the construction accident of the South Wing.

Or you meet an unknown presence like the one I did late one evening, walking through the King Street entrance. There was the voice of a woman singing some Irish tune that I did not understand. I stop to see where the woman was singing from. I could not find her. I was quite alone. The acoustics in the Capitol Building are amazing and so was the speed I used to get out of the place.

I have friends that hate Halloween. They are instilled with church dogma. They bemoan the fact that the holiday is still celebrated and that “the light of the world” has defeated death. Well, I don’t really know about that. It seems that we have never come to a conclusion one way or another. The famous Christmas Editorial by Francis P. Church in the New York Sun wrote this, “The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see.”

People have tried to explain what they don’t understand and fear for thousands of years; some things we have to take on faith. One look at pictures from the James Webb Telescope makes us all understand we are part of a vast universe that we do not understand nor without a telescope we could never see. Happy Halloween to you all.