John Andersen: In a good place this holiday season

Over the river and through the woods on Highway 29 I go……… with apologizes to the author Linda Childs. I have traveled state Highway 29 a thousand of times or more from my childhood to now. My latest drive on Highway 29 was in mid-November. The sky was mostly cloudy but sun did peak through. The trees had lost all of their color and all of their leaves.

The exception were the oak trees that seem to hold their leaves until the spring. Only a few fields had corn or soybeans left in them and the appearance of the landscape suggested a melancholy that was not overwhelming but it was there.

November is a hard month to put in a corner. The high temperatures can be in the 70’s with lows in the teens. Folks want snow for deer hunting but the first real snowfall brings out the bad driver in all of us. Typically, the traffic citation reads after the accident “too fast for conditions.” It always takes 1 or 2 snowfalls to return the winter driving skills to the average Wisconsin driver.

As I passed through the small towns and villages on Highway 13, another example on one of Wisconsin’s worst roads, I noticed that they had just begun to get up their Christmas decorations. Abbotsford, Colby, Unity and Spencer usually get their decorations up before the opening weekend of deer season. It helps to give the town a bit of a spark of Christmas cheer and shopping. My home town of Marshfield has had the unity crews out and decorating already. Christmas is coming.

I appreciate what Chippewa Falls does for its downtown for the Christmas season. The stores have displays in the windows and the downtown is decorated to reflect the season. Unfortunately, most downtowns have lost the department stores. The days of watching model trains going around on an oval track in the front display window are things of the past.

However, if you would like to see a real Christmas Train the Canadian Pacific will run its Christmas Train through Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Tomah on December. The closest is at Tomah, on December 10 at 5:25 PM.

The kids can visit Santa downtown and of course there is the Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday December 3 at 6 PM. Area fire departments along with many other civic groups are planning to light up equipment and create other floats for you to enjoy. Also, not to be missed, is Christmas Village in Irvin Park which runs through New Year’s Day 2023.

Ray Bradbury the author who wrote The Halloween Tree said this about Halloween: “Halloween just didn’t stroll into our yard it had to be seized, and shaped and made to happen.” I believe the same about Christmas. Like all holidays they are what we make it. Do I demand that you create a massive festival of gaudy glitz and glamour? Of course not. Any holiday spirit starts within you and you respond to your wishes and tastes.

Eric Sevareid, a CBS News commentator and WWII War correspondent, wrote this: “Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves.” I believe that is a well thought out proposition and one we can appreciate.

Time will pass quickly now. The holiday season is not for the faint of heart. If you are a musician, you will be in demand. Nothing says Christmas or the other holidays this time of year like music. During this dark time of year nothing is better than holiday lights. Again, you don’t need to win the local holiday lighting contest. Sometimes the simpler the better.

I thought of all of this as I rolled across Highway 29 to home. This has not been an easy 12 months for my family. We said goodbye to My Mother-in-Law, an aunt, an uncle and several family friends. Yet we were blessed with family and friends for our 50 plus 1 wedding anniversary party. We start the holiday season in a good place. Hopefully you will too.