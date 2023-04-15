Hopefully you and your family had a great Easter and were able to celebrate with friends and family.

Things were slow at our house but we still managed to have a good day with good food and nice weather. Our next holiday will be Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer. Today, we celebrate Tax Day.

Perhaps celebrate is a misnomer in this case. The official Tax Day falls on Monday, April 17, this year due to the fact April 15 is a Saturday. There was an excellent article on the Internal Revenue Service in the New York Times last week. The IRS is working with computers and equipment from the 1970s. Often they are using a word processing system called WANG. Wisconsin State Government left WANG in 1996 and went to Microsoft.

Many of the functions of the IRS are labor intensive, including humans sorting checks and payments from tax returns by hand. Envelopes that cannot be opened by a simple machine require humans to feed them into a gigantic scissor-like device. People who mail in returns that are stapled create another backlog because humans must separate the pages.

In brief, the IRS has been starved for resources, funding and employees for years. To score political points, federal legislators, usually Republicans, have expressed outrage that 80,000 new IRS employees are being hired. They claim the “revenuers” are coming to drag you out of bed, sit you down at your kitchen table in the middle of the night to grill you about your taxes. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth.

People like to say that government should be run like a business. If you ran your business like the IRS has been forced to run, you would be out of business. You can’t use computers that use COBOL language, which went out in the 1970s, you can’t use WANG word processing and you have to hire enough employees to get tax refunds back to people in under 10 months.

Several election workers and municipal clerks had to explain 2 out of 3 Wisconsin referendum questions to people on Election Day. Two of the 3 were almost impossible to define in simple terms. There must be a simpler way to write referendum questions in plain language. Wisconsin has a Legislative Reference Bureau and a Revisor of Statutes who write bills and referendums that are passed by the Legislature and placed on the ballot. Simple English is always better.

So here goes. Question 1: “Should the Wisconsin Constitution be amended to allow a Judge to set strict conditions of bail so the person requesting bail will not harm the community while out on bail?” Question 2: “Should the Wisconsin Constitution be amended to allow a Judge to determine if a person requesting bail is a danger to the community; based on their past criminal record or the current crime they are charged with?” Question 3: “Should people on welfare be required to work if they have no kids and are capable of breathing?” OK. No. 3 is me being sarcastic but you get my drift.

Some people are getting their undies in a bunch about Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election because they say, “Wisconsin Supreme Court races should not be political. People should concentrate on interpreting the law and serve as umpires who call ball and strikes.”

Well, that train left the station years ago under Gov. Scott Walker and the federal Supreme Court nomination process. Just remember Associate Federal Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, “Roe v. Wade is settled law.”

Most people in the United States are middle of the road. They are uncomfortable with abortion but do not like a woman’s right to choose denied. In Wisconsin, most people are uncomfortable with the current legislative districts. Nationwide, most people support the right to own and use a gun but want that gun to be used for hunting and/or self-defense of their home.

Finally, congratulations to the village of Lake Hallie on the passage of their two referendums. Law enforcement, road maintenance and responsible fire district debt won the day. Village President Gary Spilde and the village board did an excellent job of communication with village residents and it paid off.