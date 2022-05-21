John Andersen: Knowing Russia, the school bully

For better or worse, I have known Russia all my life. From the Iron Curtain, the Berlin Wall, the Cuban Missile Crisis to hiding under my desk in grade school learning how to “survive” a nuclear attack.
Not to even bring up the famous backyard nuclear bunker. An OK one of 200 square feet ranges from $37,000 to $65,500 in case you are shopping for one. It can also serve as a tornado shelter if you would like.
If you walk around Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, even my old home town of Marshfield, you can still see Civil Defense signs indicating “Fall Out Shelter.” Those were places you could go to shield yourself from nuclear weapon radioactive blasts and fallout particles.
The shelters were usually in basements of public buildings. The high school I went to in my home town had one. They held supplies for at least a couple of weeks. Included in those supplies were canned water, canned meat, drink mix and “Doomsday cookies,” which were a cracker that could, according to one scientist of the day, last for 3,000 years. That would be about the time the earth might return to normal after a nuclear exchange.
Yes the Russians have always “been on my mind” as the old song goes. Add that the movies “From Russia with Love,” “Doctor Strangelove” plus who can forget “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming.” Movies can be fun, but currently the Russians are not. I suppose to be correct Vladimir Putin, not the Russian people, are not fun right now.
There is an old joke about dealing with the Russians in negotiating anything. Russians, the joke goes, are like slot machines. Every so often you can get a slot machine to pay off if you shake it, hit it and swear at it.
Everyone has an opinion right now on how President Biden should deal with the Russians. Some people say do nothing. Others say economic sanctions should be good enough. One particular group wishes that the United States and NATO get together and engage in a military conflict with Russia. Sort of bomb Russia back to the semi stone age.
Most people I know agree with economic sanctions and cutting off Russia’s gas and oil supply to the United States. Of course that would cause the price of gasoline to go up, which to some people would be an issue but not to me.
I view Russia like the school bully but with a caveat. A school bully usually has some other kids that support them; Russia at this time does not. So if I am going to invite the school bully into the alley, like we did in junior high, I am going to make sure I know where his friends are. I am also going to make sure I can clean his clock. Half measurers will not do.
The country we know as Russia and are most familiar with begins with the tsars and ends with the revolution in 1917. We all know about the invasion of Russia in WWII. Lenin, Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev, Gorbachev and Putin. Russia is not just a country; it is an attitude.
In our day to day dealings with people the “Russian attitude” is defined in this manner. They do not show much empathy or sensitivity. They are able to make unpopular decisions with little thought as to the consequences of those decisions. They are all about process and procedures. Russian style folks also push their agendas and do not handle criticism well. We all know people who are like that.
Yet how do we deal with the “Russians” both at home and abroad. Don’t back down and don’t be intimidated. Treat the “Russians” with respect, be polite but don’t be fooled that they are buying into what you are saying or selling. They are taking into account everything you say and weighing into the mix how much you can help or hurt them.
Like the school bully I mentioned above you have to stop and think how they became a bully. Yet you can’t duck under your desk forever. Sometimes literally or figuratively you have to take the “Russians” out to the alley behind the school.
