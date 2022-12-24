John Andersen: Memories flood back on Christmas Eve

‘Everywhere, everywhere, Christmas to-night! Christmas in lands of the fir tree and pine; Christmas in lands of the palm tree and vine; Christmas where snow-peaks stand solemn and white; Christmas where corn-fields lie sunny and bright; Everywhere, everywhere, Christmas to-night.” (Bishop Phillips Brooks (1835-1893)

The above is a carol of Christmas that I sang years ago both in church and in school. I have no idea if the song is sung in either place anymore. In fact, I don’t know if elementary school kids even sing Christmas Carols in school anymore. I remember as a music teacher much time and preparation went into the annual Christmas Program. It is a time I am happy to remember but just as happy not to have to do again.

I am uncertain when you will read this column but it is written for Christmas Eve. Tonight is the night when memories flood back. You are a kid again, a new parent, an older parent or a grandparent. Each stage of life brings back a particular memory of Christmas. Not all memories of Christmas are pleasant, some are painful and not every Christmas is a Hallmark Channel movie.

The Christmases I remember bring joy and sadness. The joy of getting a Lionel train set not under the tree but put up on the dining room table. The sadness of the first Christmas without my dad. He passed away in July, my mom sold our home in September. Our first Christmas without him was spent in a nice apartment my mom rented but it never was home.

The joy of bringing our kids to Grandma and Grandpa’s when they were little. The sadness of my aunt’s passing three days after Christmas and her house, the scene of so many Christmas dinners, being sold and a tradition dying.

The passing of so many relatives is offset with the joy of putting up their Christmas decorations on our tree to remember them by. The sadness of our kids leaving the house to build lives of their own but the joy when they are able to return home to celebrate Christmas present with us.

We still send out an old-fashioned Christmas cards and a Christmas letter to many people. We receive some in return. I think a Christmas email with an attached Christmas letter is nothing but tacky. Christmas is a time that requires some sort of personal communication that takes a bit of time and inspiration to do. I guess I am old fashioned also.

I always liked the presents I got from my father-in-law. He gave practical gifts. He did the shopping himself. As a milk hauler he worked 6 to 12 hours a day 365 days a year and I don’t really know how he found the time. We got warm socks from him. Tools, flashlights, ice scrapers with a big mitten on the end of them. We got what he gave out to his patrons as Christmas gifts. As I write this, I have a thermometer that says, “Hot or cold were ready to haul your milk.” All this is a memory of Christmas past.

Christmas present reflects the season’s sometimes hectic schedule. The chance to see the Christmas Village at Irvine Park. The chance to see the Rutledge Mansion. The chance to bring friends and family together or travel to see them. The realization that not everyone is as fortunate as we are and the chance to contribute to causes that aid them.

Christmas future is unknown to us. We may plan for it and like Ebeneezer Scrooge, promise to honor Christmas in your heart, and try to keep it all the year. Yet deep in our hearts, if not our minds, we realize that such resolutions will fade as the year goes on. We are creatures of habit, but Dickens advice is always welcome.

My Dad would always say it is good to be home, warm and dry on Christmas Eve. The old hymn says softly “Yet in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting Light; The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight” so true. From our house in Lake Hallie to your house wherever you are; a very “Merry Christmas” and God Bless Us Everyone!