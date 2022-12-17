John Andersen: Nonsense during the holiday season

I hope your seasonal chores are coming along nicely. Our tree is up and the house and yard are well decorated. We have some gift wrapping yet to do and some seasonal baking chores to be completed. Yet in the dark streets shineth some everlasting nonsense that need a bit of angelic light shined on it.

Nonsense regarding former President Trump wishing the Constitution of the United States suspended to “restore” him to office. Don, if I may call you that, there is no provision on God’s green earth in the Constitution to restore you to any office except through an election. If you want to run again by all means go for it. But until then cut the nonsense and enjoy Florida, your wealth and your health. Bah Humbug

Nonsense regarding NBC Nightly News. I grew up watching the CBS News with Walter Cronkite (Uncle Walter), and the evening news has gone down the crapper. This is the program of NBC Nightly News every night: Story on inflation, story on RSV, Covid and the flu, story on any natural disaster, the number of American affected by bad weather, five commercials and a final feel-good story about a kid finding his lost dog. Come on NBC, you can do better than that. Bah Humbug!

Nonsense regarding Sun Country airlines “arriving” in Eau Claire. Sun Country does not fly to Chicago where we used to fly to see the kids and they us. I don’t care how big the plane is, if it does not go to where you need or want to go it is useless. Anyone wanting to go anywhere other than Vegas or Ft Myers, Florida, might as well take the shuttle or drive to the Twin Cities to catch a flight. If you want a smaller airport drive to Wausau. Better service? Bah Humbug!

Nonsense regarding inflation. It does not take a person many years of living to realize that inflation comes and goes. Was the cost of Thanksgiving dinner more costly this year than last year, yup it was. Did most folks eat turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, buns and pumpkin pie for dessert? Yes, they did. Gas prices are coming down, the economy is strong. Of course, Wall Street is unhappy because too many people are working. Bah Humbug!

Nonsense regarding public bodies such as County Board committees, City Councils, Village and Town Boards or other public agencies meeting at 3:30 pm,4 pm, 4:30 pm and 5 pm to conduct the public’s business. I am semi-retired and can make some of their meetings but the average 8-5 pm working stiff does not have a chance. You may have child care duties or would like to eat a civilized dinner with your family. No public meeting should ever start before 7 pm. Bah Humbug!

Nonsense regarding the Green Bay Packers: Since last April I bet there were over 1 billion words written about the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, returning to the Super Bowl and the like. The Packers are currently in a bit of a slump but did beat Da Bears on December 4. Maybe next year! Bah Humbug!

Nonsense regarding the Supreme Court taking a case about a web designer being “forced” to create websites for gay couples would violate her right to free speech. The LGBTQ community is not threatening her free speech. They are asking her to perform a commercial function which she based her business on. It is a website for heaven’s sake, not a religious ceremony. Maybe my free speech needs to say I should not do business with women who set up websites. Bigotry is bigotry no matter how they label it. Bah Humbug!

Something that is not nonsense. I went to the Chippewa Valley Concert Band concert recently. They did an excellent job and I would encourage you to attend their concerts. After the concert I got a chance to reacquaint myself when a colleague I had not seen in person in 30 years. It was good seeing him.

Winter Solstice is at 3:47 pm on Wednesday. Our days will slowly get longer. I could fly to Stonehedge to celebrate with the Druids; but for $2,026 that is nonsense.

