John Andersen: Norb Dienger led life of service

On October 22 members of the Chippewa Fire District mutual aided the City of Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department with a fire in downtown Chippewa Falls.

Our department members all had state-of-the-art equipment. We were helping our neighbors just as they have helped us. Watching all that was going on I thought of Norb Dienger. He fought very hard to get us what we needed as a deputy chief and on the Village of Lake Hallie Board

Norb Dienger passed away on Wednesday, October 26. It was a shock to the Chippewa Fire District members and to the Hallie Community. Norb was 85 when he passed. He led a life of service. Norb was a Master Electrician, Deputy Chief for the Chippewa Fire District, a member of the Village of Lake Hallie Board, served on the Fire Commission for the Chippewa Fire District; he was a Scoutmaster for Troop #12 and was a member of Eau Claire Moose Lodge #1408, finally he served on the Prairie View Cemetery Board of Directors.

I knew Norb in many of those capacities and admired him for his service and his skills. Norb’s biggest influence in my life was being my deputy chief at Hallie Station 1 of the Chippewa Fire District. When I applied to the Fire District in September 1977, he was one of the very first people I met. Norb was hard to miss as he was way over 6 feet tall. I had some mechanical skills as I had worked for the Marshfield Street Department and the Marshfield Water and Light during my college years.

I had a fundamental knowledge of electricity which Norb expanded. I was not skilled in starting roof saws but he taught me. I had no knowledge of fire suppression tactics. My interest in the fire department began when my mom blew up part of our house when I was a kid. A story for another day. Norb allowed me to gain knowledge by guiding me along the way. To say the least he was an excellent and patient teacher.

As the years went along both Norb’s sons Dan and Randy (Boone) joined Hallie Station 1. I then began to witness an interesting dynamic. Norb and his sons would every so often get into a vigorous exchange of ideas. Both sons were like their dad so they would challenge Norb to defend his ideas or opinion. This exchange was often carried out in loud and sometimes colorful language. I must admit that I was dumbfounded by these exchanges. I certainly would not talk to my dad like that.

Yet as time passed, I grew to understand the family dynamic was the language of both respect and love. Anyone who knew Norb realized that he could be a most stubborn man. His opinions rang with a certainty and truth that could be intimidating. If you held your ground and kept up with him you knew that he would respect you; no matter how vigorous the discussion became, you would always part friends. The conversation usually ended with “do you have time for a beer?”

A friend of mine told me that Norbert Dienger was the most decent man he knew. That is absolutely true. You never had to wonder what Norb was up to. In the 45 years I knew him his integrity was never questioned, be it on the Village Board, the Prairie View Cemetery Board, the Moose Lodge or his tenure with the Chippewa Fire District.

To families who lose a parent(s) this thought by the author Saul Bellow, “losing a parent is something like driving through a plate-glass window. You didn’t know it was there until it shattered, and then for years to come you’re picking up the pieces — down to the last glassy splinter.” To those of us who have lost parents the quote rings true. I remember my parents every single day.

On Monday afternoon, October 24, we laid Norb to rest, at Prairie View Cemetery in Hallie, next to his wife Carol. They had been separated by Carol’s death for almost 19 years. Hopefully they are catching up. Godspeed Norb, Godspeed, you will be so missed. Thanks for everything.