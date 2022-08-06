John Andersen: Old ideas are often new

I was reading the New York Times the other day. There was an interesting article on the generational gap between the aging baby boomers and the younger folks. It appears the 20-to-40-year-old’s have little faith in their elders. I had to smile.

To give you a taste of what is on their minds: “How are you going to accurately lead your country if your mind is still stuck 50, 60 or 70 years ago?” Ms. Chadwick, a customer service representative in Rialto, Calif., said of the many septuagenarian leaders at the helm of her party (Democrats). “It’s not the same, and people aren’t the same, and your old ideas aren’t going to work as well anymore.”

Again, I had to smile as I felt the same way growing up in the 1960’s and 1970’s. It is a matter of perspective, I guess.

I would agree with Ms. Chadwick things are not the same. I grew up when wives stayed at home raising the kids. Stores were closed on Sunday. Segregation flourished. Snide remarks were made about gays. LGBTQ were just letters in the alphabet. Women had no credit rating outside their husband and the classes of work, blue collar, white collar and pink collar were rigidly defined. If a woman wished to become a firefighter, she would have been laughed right out of the fire station.

I would disagree with Ms. Chadwick that people aren’t the same. In many, many ways they are. You have people that have always strived to get ahead by climbing on the backs of others. We still have people that are bigots who cannot accept the fact that others have a different skin color, religion, belief system, sexuality and believe that unknown forces are conspiring against them.

We still have people that do not believe in education or science. We have politicians that try to drive wedges between the classes of people and take advantage of them. We still have people that try to scam or take advantage of other members of our society. Remember the biblical admonition that there is nothing new under the sun.

What are old ideas? Well, the ideas that most people abide by are similar to what our Founding Fathers thought. The pursuit of life, liberty and happiness come to mind. The idea that all people are created equal and should earn or be given the ability to achieve whatever goals they have for their lives regardless of sex, creed, race, religion or whatever personal belief system you abide by; provided it does not harm others.

I agree with Ms. Chadwick that some people may have their minds stuck in the 1950’s. 60’s 70’s. I think the Supreme Court and perhaps some folks in Congress would like to go back to 1950. Well, I was there and it was no picnic. Time moves like a river and paddling upstream usually does not work.

Thomas Wolfe wrote, “Remembering speechlessly we seek the great forgotten language, the lost lane-end into heaven, a stone, a leaf, an unfound door. Where? When? O lost, and by the wind grieved, ghost, come back again.” What Ms. Chadwick wishes is to have people older than she unlearn a lifetime’s experiences, lessons and solutions to embrace something that is impossible to achieve.

Things that many embrace right now are Medicare for all (National Health Insurance), free Technical or College education, voting by mail, high speed rail, equality of the genders and races. And the return of the assault weapons ban and elimination of concealed carry. For extra measure a new Carley Simon album. I am sure that will go nowhere in our society, as what is proposed would gore too many people’s oxen.

I was at a local Towns Association meeting the other night. As this is the political season several politicians’ representatives showed up. Sen. Ron Johnson’s area rep started his remarks by saying I am from the federal government and I am here to help. That got a few laughs but the greater question is if you are bad mouthing the federal government why are you here tonight? Your boss IS the federal government. Oh well silly season is here.

Good luck Ms. Chadwick your time is coming.