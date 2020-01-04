John Andersen: One last look before visions of 2020

I would love to help her but first I have to call the Social Security Office and get straight with them. It appears that my Social Security has been shut off.

Meanwhile Mom, since I have not spoken to you since 1993, I guess you will just have to wait until our next séance.

I really would like to reach out and touch the scammers who do these things.

The Chippewa Valley lost a great guy when James Campbell Senior passed a few weeks ago.

He was a co-community columnist and wrote extensively about the history of the Chippewa Falls area. His love of life and gentle humor have been passed down to his children and grandchildren.

James had a big smile and always brought you up to speed on what was happening in his life. He is well represented by his namesake James junior who shares his big smile and humor.

Another person I would like to give shout out to is Ron Steinmetz of the Town of Hallie. Ron was awarded the Kiwanis Agricultural Friend of the Year for 2019 in December. I have known Ron since 1980 and he is really a very nice man. Ron has farmed in the town of Hallie since the late 1950s, I believe.