June. The sixth month of the year. A time for graduations, cookouts, trips to Olson’s Ice Cream store, Eau Claire Municipal Band concerts, Fat-Far, Country Fest, Father’s Day, and Flag Day.

A time to contemplate summer projects and a time to plan on taking a few days up north. Or, as the comic strip writer of Calvin and Hobbs Bill Watterson wrote, “It’s a cruel season that makes you get ready for bed while it’s light out.”

If it is any comfort to Bill, after June 21 the days will start to become shorter.

A few current event items to review and ponder. The nation was once again gripped in the vice of the debt ceiling debate. The debt ceiling returns every couple years like athlete’s foot. Athlete’s foot has a cure and so does the debt ceiling. In fact, the debt ceiling is easier to cure than athlete’s foot. Athlete’s foot has been around longer than the debt ceiling; the debt ceiling was instituted in 1917 for World War I. The debt ceiling can be eliminated by a simple vote of Congress; athlete’s foot cannot.

President Joe Biden took a header leaving the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation. A few right-wing members of Congress called for Biden to be replaced under the 25th Amendment. I have a better idea. Biden was tripped up by a sandbag placed in a means of egress. That is a fire code violation. How about issuing a few citations to the Air Force Academy?

Recently my wife joined a drug club. No, it is not the Dallas Buyers Club of movie fame. Her doctor suggested a certain drug for a certain common medical condition. She went off to the store and purchased the drug. The drug cost $177. By joining the drug club for $20, it now costs $44. I am not worried about drag queens reading books to kids or what brain damage reading the book “To Kill a Mocking Bird” will do to junior or senior high school kids. I wonder what damage Big Pharma does to the country. Do not send me any hate mail, I had an uncle that worked for Eli Lilly pharmaceuticals. The stories he told were amazing.

In the June 1 New York Times, this item: “Doctors at the Allina Health System, a wealthy nonprofit in the Midwest, aren’t allowed to see poor patients or children with too many unpaid medical bills… Allina Health System, which runs more than 100 hospitals and clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin and brings in $4 billion a year in revenue.”

Hmm. That news was a bit disconcerting. Most nonprofits are allowed wide latitude in operations and tax breaks. Maybe the rules need to change and more oversight is needed.

On the good news front, the Bernard F. Willi Outdoor Pool opened June 9 and will remain open until Aug. 20. The pool is located on Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls.

If you go online, you can take a survey and give your input to the Chippewa Falls City Council about the future of the pool. In a previous column, I took the city council to task for considering closing the pool. It is only right for me to thank them for seeking community input.

If you have a minute, go down to Lake Hallie and either fish or canoe. The lake is in pretty good shape right now. The problem with Lake Hallie is that later in the summer there are algae blooms that pop up.

Divers from the Chippewa Fire District went into the lake to search for an aerator a few weeks ago. They noted that the bottom of the lake is very weed infested. Water quality also suffers due to runoff of lawn fertilizer chemicals, which include phosphorus. If the village of Lake Hallie has any American Rescue Plan Act funds left over, perhaps they can invest that money in research on how to improve the water quality of the lake.

American Poet and writer James Russell Lowell wrote, “And what is so rare as a day in June? Then, if ever, come perfect days.”

A very extraordinary thought. Unless like me, you prefer October.