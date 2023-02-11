Dr. Wilmer A. Pautz (1927–2023) passed away recently. I knew him as a professor at UW Eau Claire’s School of Education. His class was officially known as The History and Philosophy of Education. He presided over a group of education majors usually in their senior year and eager to get out of school to begin their professional lives.

Dr. Pautz presented to his students a wide variety of scenarios, often by making outrageous statements and inviting the class to disagree with him. Those question and answers sessions were often pretty lively. After several of those sessions’ students began to realize what Dr. Pautz was striving to teach.

Beyond the outrageous remarks’ students began to see the philosophy of education from the past to the present. Dr. Pautz’s passing brings me into today’s debate of the value of a college education. The debate is an old one but once again the pundit class is firing it up.

In a misty time long ago at the end of your junior year in high school, a person called a guidance counselor sat down with you to plot your future. They usually had your school transcript in front of them and perhaps gave you several choices or words of advice on what career path to take.

At the time my choice was to become an instrumental music teacher (band director). Not knowing exactly what to do with that they looked at my grades and found out that I had almost achieved straight A’s in music. Noticing my math grades were pathetic they advised me not to go into math or sciences that required math. Seeing that my SAT scores would get me into college they patted me on the head and off I went.

I did become a band and vocal music teacher but found out after a number of years I could not abide educational philosophy and I went on to spend most of my working life in fire prevention and emergency medical service using the two teaching degrees I had earned.

I had a friend who had a natural aptitude for all things mechanical. Drafting, wood and metal shop was his natural environment. His SAT scores were good enough to get him into any college he chose. He did have some problems in reading comprehension and writing. The guidance counselor suggested that he go on to technical school. We had worked together at the Marshfield Electric Utility during the summer after high school. He went on to become an apprentice electrical lineman and spent his whole working life there.

The New York Times recently quoted Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah saying, “Degrees have become a blanketed barrier to entry in too many jobs. Instead of focusing on demonstrated competence, the focus too often has been on a piece of paper.”

Of course, Cox of Utah, has the following “pieces of paper”: Washington and Lee University School of Law – JD, Utah State University—BA, political science and government (2007-2008), Snow College (Ephraim, Utah)—AA, general studies (2003-2004), North Sanpete High School (Mount Pleasant, Utah)—Diploma (1993). I am sure that Mr. Cox did not use any of those “pieces of paper” to impress the folks in Utah.

Life is funny, we measure accomplishments in pieces of paper. Eighth grade graduation, high school graduation, a GED, apprenticeship paper, college degrees, various certifications and licenses for professions, birth certificates, citizenship papers and a final disposition of your remains. Life is paper. The reality of the story is to get more education after high school, no matter what your field may become.

I would also like to comment on this remark: “Every high school should have a mandatory class called “Life” which teaches you how to: sew, change a tire/oil, do taxes, basic first aid, basic cooking etc.” Yes, I had wood shop, metal shop and drafting; girls had Home Ec. But taxpayers felt that those things should not be funded with tax dollars.

Skills like sewing, first aid, changing a tire or oil, taxes, swimming, cooking, are all taught by scholars called parents. However, if taxpayers are willing to bring those things back to school, I am all for it; I wonder what Dr. Pautz would say?