John Andersen: Satisfied with education

The sun rises a bit later, sets a bit earlier and the Seven Sisters Star Cluster can be seen just before dawn. There’s a certain quickness to the air and to the people around me. Busier roads and campers heading north. It all speaks of school. I do not care what your age is but there is something eternal about the school clock. Of course, now school starts on September 1, not after Labor Day, so the kids will spend Thursday and Friday next week in school then will have three days off. Why not just start school after Labor Day.

Of course, that is impossible. Kids now need all the time they can receive in school. They must be tested and evaluated, grouped and quantified. We have lost a precious year during COVID and the kids are behind. We should keep up with Japan, Sweden, Germany, Norway, England and Scotland. We must move forward and lead from the front. How quaint.

I look back on my years of education and I do not feel shorted. I have achieved an education that I am proud of but with gaps. Of those gaps I must admit, are of my doing. I hated all math except arithmetic. I was an excellent biology student but I was not good in chemistry. I was never given the opportunity to study astronomy or geology. My skills and talents came from the humanities and the arts. I am satisfied.

What I really wish to thank my teachers for is that from primary school onward through graduate school in college I received a firm and comprehensive knowledge of how the United States of America was founded, grew, survived wars, depressions, “financial panics” and perhaps more flawed leaders than any country since the Middle Ages.

With an extraordinary set of teachers, I learned the fundamental truth of the United States of America. That no person is above the law. That fundamental truth allows us to be the country we are today. Our challenge is to keep that truth and the country.

The current circumstances our former president finds himself in are of his own making. It requires no great deal of thought to understand that there are limits and consequences to all actions. None of us is free from those limits or consequences. If you are into social media right now a common meme or saying is that “If the broke into Trumps house they can break into yours”. Well sure, that is civil process and basic law 101.

If the State of Wisconsin believed that I kept state records after working for them for 25 years and they wanted them back, and I refused to return them, I would expect the Wisconsin Department of Justice to come knocking at my door at 5 am with a search warrant.

The warrant would have been obtained by filing an affidavit, a list of things they were looking for and the State Division of Criminal Investigation/DOJ would have a judge sign it and that would be that. Donald Trump and I would be in the same boat. Just as it should be.

The ongoing claim by our 45th president is that everything is a witch hunt. In case you were wondering if you were on trial as a witch and “confessed” to being a witch you often got let go; under the Devine Redemption Doctrine, funny how that works. Admit what you have done, serve the consequences and move on.

The most famous court scene quote comes from the Book “To Kill a Mockingbird”. Yes, it has been a long time since I read it and now some people appear not to want their children to read the book. I don’t know who to pity more, the parents or the children.

The quote is “there is one way in this country in which all men are created equal- there is one human institution that makes a pauper the equal of a Rockefeller, the stupid man the equal of an Einstein, and the ignorant man the equal of any college president. That institution, gentlemen, is a court.” Maybe that is the salvation our 45th president needs.

Labor Day is coming up. Enjoy your last weekend of Meteorological summer.