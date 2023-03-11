Well here we go again. I am uncertain what to make of it. Perhaps you could say deja vu all over again? I am sure you have heard this quote, “May you live in interesting times” by the Frederic R. Coudert, in 1939. No, it is not an ancient Chinese saying just an ordinary congressman from the state of New York.

The Marshfield Clinic Health System is laying off 346 employees and leaving 500 positions vacant. Thus, the workforce will be reduced by 846 people. Marshfield Clinic, which employs 12,000 people states that the action will less than 3.5% of 12,000 people. My math says that it is closer to 7 percent.

Dr. Susan Turney was quoted as saying: “Reducing staff is always painful,” she said. “This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization.”

That is a remarkable statement. You cannot be efficient and sustain an organization by losing 7 percent of your workforce. Her statement reminds me of the old Department of Defense remark, “in order to save the village we had to destroy it.”

Most folks would agree with the simple statement that the Marshfield Clinic expanded too far and too fast.

People in Ohio are not happy with the Norfolk Southern Railroad Co. Trains have derailed since they were created. Sen. J.D. Vance is outraged, just outraged, by the derailment. Well, J.D. just look yourself and your colleges in the mirror. You have allowed the railroads to cut crew size, loosened regulations and permitted trains carrying hazardous and toxic material be over a mile-and-a-half long. Deregulation is great until you or your community are the victims of it.

Are you losing your mind about woke? Is woke taking over your soul? Are you ready to seek an exorcism to drive out the woke? Are you looking for a vaccine to avoid woke? Woke is defined by Merriam-Webster as “chiefly US slang”, as in: “Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” In short, it is like your high school American problems or civics class. The old meaning of the word defines woke as simply the “past simple of wake,” as in to wake up, or awake. So do not lose any sleep over woke. You can still go to Disneyland if you wish.

The Great State of Tennessee just passed a law that forbids public drag shows in Tennessee. They passed the law for the sake of the children. Tennessee was the state that also prohibited teaching evolution for the sake of the children. Somehow adults dressing up as members of the opposite sex threatens the health, safety, and welfare of children. So, to review with regard to the children of Tennessee: 12th highest in child poverty, 40th in health care, 39th in family and community, 25th in education, 36th in child well-being. Let us just say that the drag show issue is more about adults than it ever will be about kids.

Back home in Wisconsin and in our own area, the bi-annual election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is upon us. The TV ads have started in earnest. Of course, Supreme Court races in Wisconsin are “non-partisan.” Sure, they are if you believe that, it is your right, and it is the law. Two things are driving this Supreme Court election. One is gerrymandering, or allowing Legislators to pick and choose who votes for them. The other is the right to an abortion. Pretty simple in many ways; not so simple in others. Remember to vote. If you do not vote, you have no right to complain.

Reading, or should we say how well kids can read, is in the news again. The Milwaukee Journal reports that, “Momentum is quickly increasing for the Wisconsin Legislature to move public schools in the state to greater use of reading instruction that is strong on phonics.”

I believe phonics is not the issue here. As a kid I was taught phonics and some kids still could not read. There is a simpler answer. Read to your kids and have them read to you. Have books available in your house. Any skill must be practiced to be mastered. Reading is a skill.