Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. Yes, I know I am a week late, but I have been busy. You know, like most dads are.

I had to contemplate hanging new brackets for two flags I fly on the house. I have had to contemplate the condition of the grass. I have had to contemplate getting some border fencing for along the sidewalk to our front door. I have had to contemplate if our next home project is to replace the furnace and air conditioning unit or get the driveway seal coated and have the cracks filled. I am sure that you have recognized the key word: contemplate.

Contemplating is the art of viewing or considering with careful and thoughtful attention to detail; most times contemplation leads to a plan of action, or maybe not.

Fathers are often great on saying, “I’ll think about it and get back to you on that.” Thus, contemplation can lead to procrastination.

The History Channel has an excellent account of the formation of Father’s Day: “The campaign to celebrate the nation’s fathers did not meet with the same enthusiasm — because as noted ‘fathers haven’t the same sentimental appeal that mothers have.’

“On July 5, 1908, a West Virginia church sponsored the nation’s first event explicitly in honor of fathers, a Sunday sermon in memory of the 362 men who had died in the previous December’s explosions at the Fairmont Coal Company mines in Monongah, but it was a one-time commemoration and not an annual holiday. … Washington State celebrated the nation’s first statewide Father’s Day on June 19, 1910.”

Growing up I heard only once or twice the endearing phrase and the terror of boys everywhere, “Wait until you father comes home!” When my father came home and received the onerous news of his son’s misbehavior, he would sigh and make the remark, “Do I have to get the belt?”

The belt remained a curious device. I thought at the time that it was 6 feet long, black in color, 4 inches wide with holes in it to improve air flow when it hit the behind of one of his offending sons. The belt remained a mystery as I never saw it. Punishment, when delivered, was with a quick swat on the butt with an open hand and that was that.

My dad was an older father. He had injured his back working at a hardware store before I was born. He was 38 when I was born. We did not play catch or throw a football around because of his back. Looking around my neighborhood, it was a neighborhood of World War II veterans. World War II made them serious in a way I now understand.

The fathers of my generation (Boomers) kept up the yards, worked long hours and growing up in the 1950s were able to provide for their families on their income alone. Most had Saturday afternoons and Sundays off, but they had little time for their kids. I remember Father’s Day with the dads grilling out; the neighborhood smelled of charcoal, hot dogs and brats. Every so often the smell of a broiling steak drifted through the neighborhood.

The National Retail Federation reports that in 2023 the average family will spend $193 on gifts for dad verses $186 on gifts for mom. Please do not ask me to explain that. A gift for mom is sometimes easier to get than a gift for dad. Not many people I know send their dads flowers for Father’s Day. Gifts for Father’s Day tend to be of the practical nature. Flannel shirts, power tools, gift cards to their favorite restaurants, gloves and perhaps tickets to a sporting event.

Anne Sexton, an American poet who won Pulitzer Prize in 1967, wrote of her own father, “It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was.” That is true for all of us.

This month, my dad has been gone for 47 years. I remember him well, think of him almost every day and often smile at his memory.

If your dad is still here, I hoped you called him on Father’s Day. If not, there is still time; take advantage of it.