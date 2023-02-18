Well, middle of February right now. At our house it is now possible on a sunny day to eat dinner with the lights off in the kitchen. Snow exposed to the southern sunshine melts pretty well even if the temperature is not very high.

I was reading an old classic the other day called “Ripley’s Believe It or Not.” It is an American franchise founded by Robert Ripley, which deals in bizarre events and items so strange and unusual that readers might question the claims. Originally it was a newspaper feature that was later turned into a variety of formats: radio, television, a comic book, some museums and books. So, in that spirit I present to you strange but true.

Strange but true: The Chinese launched a “spy balloon” or weather balloon over the United States. The reality is/was any Chinese spy satellite could probably gather more and better information than a balloon. The United States shot the balloon down with an F22 Raptor (plane costs $206-$216 million). I believe we got our leg pulled.

Strange but true: Military again. The United States Navy proposed retiring nine littoral combat ships made in Wisconsin by Fincantieri Marinette Marine, in partnership with Lockheed Martin. The retirement of the ships would save the Navy an estimated $4.3 billion over the next five years. Why are they being retired? Per the Navy, they don’t work and “as the threat from China rose, doubts intensified within the Pentagon about the value of the littoral combat ships, with some even giving them a new nickname: little crappy ship.” (New York Times) The Navy did not want the ship in the first place. Oh well, we get our leg pulled once again.

Strange but true: I read some comics in the newspaper as do you. You have to accept that Dagwood will never get a raise from Mr. Dithers, that Jeremy from ZITS will be portrayed as a teenage with big feet, a huge appetite and a room that is never clean, that Crankshaft will always be backing his school bus into a mailbox. You don’t get to complain about it in the comments section of the paper you read it in. You know what you are going to get so perhaps it is time for some folks to move on.

Strange but true: The new Chippewa Area History Center, in my opinion, has a somewhat confusing architectural style. The facility’s façade and roof reflect a more modern era, which seems to be in conflict with the exhibits inside. That being said, the new History Center is well worth your time to both view and perhaps to volunteer for. Give it some thought.

Strange but true: Above us right now is a green comet passing by the Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. It is leaving us at a rate of 128,000 miles per hour. When you read this article, the comet will be almost out of sight. I tried to find it between the clouds, the bright moon and light pollution from Chippewa Falls and Highway 53 billboards. To see it well you needed a good small telescope of binoculars. Oh well, maybe next time.

Strange but true: The Colorado River is running out of water because of a 20-year drought. The seven states involved — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — can’t agree how to share what is left. Sort of like arranging chairs on the Titanic. The issue will solve itself. No more water, no more states.

Strange but true: Grown adults, who act like spoiled brats, never should have got out of kindergarten. Be it Congresswoman Greene or a lady I saw upbraiding a young convenience store cashier, where are your manners? Of course, being an adult, I cannot simply reach out to someone and crack them on the side of the head. But that does not mean I don’t want to.

Strange but true: The Civil War ended 158 years ago. The governor of Florida does not want folks to understand the African American experience, including slavery. I learned that in fifth grade. People who cannot grasp it need to go back to school. Strange but true.