Whenever the state of Wisconsin budget is being prepared, two entities always get a beating.

They are the city of Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin System. Especially UW-Madison. Our treatment of them reflects badly upon us and is a decided disadvantage when it comes to making the state of Wisconsin competitive and taking its place as a leader of our 50 states.

Our largest city, Milwaukee, was incorporated Jan. 31, 1877. Its name comes from the Potawatomi Indian tribe meaning “gathering place by the water.” It is a city of approximately 100 square miles with a population of 577,222 and is the 31st largest city in the U.S. It includes an urban population of 1,574,731, making it the 40th largest urban population center in the United States.

It has a rich history of industry, brewing, making motorcycles and is known as the home of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team and the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. It has a fine museum, art gallery and is home to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. In 2022, Milwaukee generated $6 billion in tourist dollars and about $705 million in Wisconsin sales taxes. Not too shabby.

In the budget, the University of Wisconsin System took another hit. That has been the past practice of the Legislature for about a generation now. This is unfortunate, as the University of Wisconsin System provides an education to over 161,000 students (according to fall 2022 figures). The 2022 UW System Report to the stakeholders, including the Legislature, showed that total economic impact on the Wisconsin economy: $24 billion; number of jobs generated and supported: 167,000; local and state taxes generated: $1.1 billion; percentage of private-sector benefit: 75%, or $18 billion. Overall, private sector companies receive 75% of the economic benefit that comes from UW System activity; this amounts to $18 billion annually. Again, not too shabby.

Most legislators do not represent the city of Milwaukee. But most legislators do represent places where the University of Wisconsin has an influence. The term elitist has been bounced around a lot. I think many legislators believe that the UW System and the city of Milwaukee represent the privileged or elitist class. I am starting to believe that the people outside the city of Milwaukee or a UW System College are the elitists. I may have to ponder that.

Another curious part of the Wisconsin budget will provide increased shared revenue only if the municipality prohibits advisory referenda, except those concerning the following topics: capital projects funded via property taxes or local revenue sharing agreements; boundary agreements or establishment of municipal cable broadband or telecommunications utilities.

I find it curious the Wisconsin Legislature would not wish to have more input on matters of state concern. The current hot topics are gun issues, abortion, birth control, drop boxes for absentee voters or the ever-popular marijuana legalization. I can imagine that it can be an inconvenience for a governing body to find out its decisions do not match up with popular opinion.

I think a great referendum question statewide would be, “Shall the biannual budget for the state of Wisconsin contain no policy items?” I know what the answer to that question would be. I am sure every local government appreciates the efforts and bipartisan support of the Wisconsin Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers to provide an increase in shared revenue to municipalities across the state of Wisconsin.

I am acutely aware that municipalities do not wish to have strings attached to funding. There is a growing movement at the state level to limit local control for municipalities. I suppose you could call that elitist on the Legislature’s part.

As a finale, Evers vetoed 51 items. One was the Republican-sponsored tax cut. The highest tax cut ($2,000) went to the wealthiest. My family would have received perhaps $300? Be it Democrats or Republicans, most Wisconsin taxpayers in the upper two tax brackets would appreciate it more if our tax dollars went to public schools, the UW and technical college systems, roads, bridges, airports and infrastructure. And anyone in Wisconsin north of Highway 29 would appreciate an upgraded internet system.

The Wisconsin budget runs from July 11, 2023 to June 30, 2025; we can rest easy until then.