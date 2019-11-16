Step right up and read all about it. Cursive writing is the new hot topic.
Yes. cursive writing, a style of writing invented in the time of the Roman Empire and stylized in the 17th century, to haunt school kids from time immemorial. Just read our Declaration of Independence or the Constitution of the United States. Cursive writing all the way.
There was never a nun with a ruler or a 4th-grade public school teacher with a pointer who did not rap someone’s knuckles for improper “loops and swishing Ts.
Ms. Alstead, may you rest your soul, I remember you. Your failing cursive writing student now has the handwriting of a doctor. My cursive is best described as incomprehensible.
If you look back through the Register of Deeds records or county clerk records you will find excellent penmanship. It is beauty to read and is an art form. I have the written records of the town of Hallie going back to about 1915. The penmanship is exquisite and legible. Yes, even during the Great Depression I can still read today about Mrs. Smith going to the hospital and the fact the town of Hallie had to pay for it and did not like it one bit.
I do have a huge bone to pick with the Wood County Clerk’s Office. As you know my last name is spelled Andersen; not Anderson. When I was born all birth certificates were written in cursive. Several years ago I applied for a passport. There was an argument between me and the Wood County Clerk. She said I was a “son;” I said I was a “sen.” It was all in how the “loop” in the “e” was interpreted. She said it was an o; I said it was an e.
Well she won so I had to produce copies of documents showing that my name was spelled “sen,” not “son,” before the age of 10 or I would have to go to court and change my name. My great-grandfather went to a lot of trouble spelling our last name the way it is and I was not going to let him down.
So I got my grade school records showing I was a “sen” not “son.” I reviewed my report cards and discovered I was not as good of a student as I thought I was plus my penmanship grades were even worse than my overall scholastic record. Thus I can say cursive writing and I are not pen pals as it were.
I have friends who have learned to write in calligraphy. Calligraphy is a very formal printing or writing with pen and the brush. Calligraphy pens write with nibs that may be flat, round or pointed.
Often you will see such a style of writing on wedding invitations and the like. Some very old bibles were done in that style by Catholic Monks off the coast of Ireland in the 12th and 13th century.
Yet in today’s computer-driven world I can write in cursive using a cursive font. This one is called Freestyle script and appears to work well. Also if you “sign” medical records or delivery screens on Fed Ex or UPS now you can sign with your finger. Even with my horrible penmanship I admit my finger signing looks worse than my normal cursive writing.
Because it is what it is, the Wisconsin Legislature has once again found time to pounce by introducing a bill that would mandate all schools both public and voucher teach cursive writing. To quote Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac, “This is a skill that has in many cases left our schools,” said. “It’s not a positive thing, because our schools are supposed to be focusing on reading, writing and arithmetic.”
Really, Jeremy? We could also be teaching the metric system, which darn near every other country in the world goes by. Perhaps we should teach the foundation of English — Latin? We certainly don’t teach typing anymore, either. Yet again the Legislature is the Legislature.
My hands hurt more than they used to, so my cursive writing is not very good. I used to save cursive for signing legal documents. Now, we can sign those electronically too. Oh, well.
