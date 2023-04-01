As the old poem goes: Spring has come, the grass is riz, I wonder where the flowers is?

At our house the deer or the bunnies will get the flowers and tulips faster than they can come up. I should probably go looking for my .22 rifle. So, I guess, a happy April 1 to you all. Looking around the area and the country I came across a few things that may spur your interest.

Walt Disney World appears to be striking back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Disney is investigating if it can triple the entry fee for Gov. DeSantis and his family. There seems to be no set fee structure at Disney World as anyone who has gone to Disney World in the off season can tell you. Also, Disneyland has asked Florida legislators to clarify if a guy dressing up as Minnie Mouse is really in drag.

It appears that my friends, the Republican state legislators, are calling on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to change the way it plans to manage the wolf population in Wisconsin. My friends circulated a bill that would require DNR officials to have a new population goal for their next management plan. From unnamed sources at the DNR, the new goal will be 15,000 wolves.

Wisconsin has about 5.8 million people, so that will be 1 wolf for every 386 people. The goal was to reduce deer/car crashes and the general nuisance of deer. The DNR has assured people that wolves will not enter your house, pull you out of bed, and devour you in your front yard. Just lock your doors at night.

A rumor, so far unfounded, is spreading that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is formulating a rule that will prohibit any teaching about the state of Florida. It seems that Florida has fallen out of favor with DPI officials. Comments from a source at the DPI, who was not authorized to speak on the matter, said Florida has little to offer Wisconsin students. The climate is changing, in 30 to 50 years most of Florida will be underwater and the wildlife will kill you. Hurricanes will destroy your house. Florida was a slave state that lost the Civil War. Nothing much to attract Wisconsin students to waste their precious time on Florida.

Another news item that you may have missed: Unnamed sources at the Wall Street Journal report that the two banks that failed, Silicon Valley Bank SVB and New York’s Signature Bank are going to unprecedented lengths to lure customers back to their banks. They will be offering 5% interest on all new savings and Christmas Club accounts. Plus, with every new account opened, you will get a free toaster. What a deal.

My friends at the Green Bay Packers Office, wishing to be anonymous, report the Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre will meet early next week. Sources close to the organization report that Favre will instruct Rodgers to play for the New York Jets for one year, get traded to the Minnesota Vikings the next; then throw a final interception to end his career with the Vikings. Favre will also instruct Rodgers to be careful getting government money for any of his projects after he retires.

From an unnamed source close to Sen. Ron Johnson there is now a proposal to save Social Security and Medicare by raising the full retirement age to 80. As reported in the Insider Magazine of September, 2022 “GOP senator Ron Johnson says he wants to ‘coax’ seniors out of retirement so they can ‘earn a few extra bucks’ and ease the labor shortage.” It appears that Sen. Johnson’s plan is not working and coaxing retired people back into the workforce in becoming more and more of a problem. So, 80 it is.

An internal memo at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows there is planning for an outer-outer bypass around the Eau Claire-Altoona-Lake Hallie-Chippewa Falls metro complex. The route will go through Fall Creek, up to Cadott and connect with Highway 53 north of Bloomer. That is expected to cut drive time to “up north” by at least 45 minutes for those coming from Illinois. Happy April Fools Day, in case you did not guess already.