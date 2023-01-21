John Andersen

Recently Wisconsin’s Lee Enterprises’ newspapers, including the Herald, ran a series of four articles on the problem of Driving Under the Influence of alcohol in Wisconsin.

DUI or simply drunk driving has a profound economic, physical and emotional toll on the citizens of Wisconsin. The series of articles both raised and attempted to provide solutions and answers to a problem that Wisconsin has experienced for years.

I come from a family of drunks. Now I know that the term is derogatory and hurtful. The polite way of addressing the issue is people have problems with alcohol consumption or are alcoholics. The family term drunk comes from my mom. If it was good enough for her it will suffice for me. Again, I offer no disrespect.

I have lost uncles from both sides of my family. I lost both of my brothers to alcoholism. One recovered late in life the other did not. Alcohol shortened their lives by at least 12-20 years. I loved my brothers but their drinking strained our relationship. I was the legal guardian for my youngest brother for the last 10 years of his life due to alcohol. I understand the problems and the issues better than I want to and I am compassionate.

As a person who has spent most of his life enforcing fire codes, I have taught that the answer to fire code issues lies in engineering, education and enforcement. In looking at the problem of drunk driving in Wisconsin some solutions are already in place. The application of those solutions is wanting.

Engineering has provided us with safer cars and in some cases crash warning and avoidance software to assist drivers in avoiding collisions. We have the capability of putting interlock ignition devices to prevent a car from starting if alcohol is detected. There is a whole generation of smart cars coming on the market so let’s put technology to use.

Education, Wisconsin provides education on the subject of drunk driving statewide at events where alcohol is served. During the holiday season public service announcements are placed in almost all media and statewide campaigns are conducted to inform the public and almost all motorists that enforcement action will be taken.

Enforcement, Wisconsin does an OK job with arresting and prosecuting people who drive drunk. But as acknowledged by the articles it is not uncommon people to have multiple arrests for drunk driving; anywhere between 3 to 18 times. Obviously, we have repeat offenders that continue to frustrate enforcement efforts.

The first step in any change in a law(s) or enforcement has to go through the Wisconsin Legislature. The Tavern League of Wisconsin is more than just a key player; it is a kingmaker. No bill goes anywhere in the Wisconsin Legislature unless lobbyists approve. Lobbyists provide money to Legislator’s campaign funds.

I would encourage the Wisconsin Tavern League to protect their own best interests by supporting a law that would make first offense drunk driving a crime. I would also encourage the Tavern League to support legislation that made the drunk driving of any motorized vehicle a crime.

One of the problems that was not pointed out in the articles is that Wisconsin, outside major cities, has little or no public transportation. The Tavern League rightly points out that many taverns and supper clubs have a ride share programs. In return for advancing stricter drunk driving laws the Legislature should look into subsidizing that ride share program and even expanding it. That could be a win- win for all.

For more years than I care to count Wisconsin’s problems with alcohol have been laid on our ancestors, particularly Wisconsin’s German heritage. Let’s give that a rest. Wisconsin in the mid-19th and early 20th Century had a lot of breweries. Chippewa Falls still has Leinenkugel’s; my home town had a brewery as did many communities around it. This is the 21st Century, let’s get with the program, that horse has been beat to death. Great, Great, Great Grandpa does not make us drive drunk.

Drunk driving is a personal choice. Our Legislature must weigh a personal choice against the betterment of society. As Spock from Star Trek said “Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”