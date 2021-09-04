Megan Nicholson: Clear signs that something's wrong with Wisconsin wolf management

A functional Natural Resources Board would acknowledge that Wisconsin residents are overwhelmingly opposed to another wolf hunt this November. In fact, a recent poll conducted by Remington Research Group and commissioned by the Humane Society of the United States found that nearly 70% of likely 2022 Wisconsin voters do not want the November hunt to occur because of the devastation to wolf family packs caused by the February hunt. The board continues to ignore the will of Wisconsinites despite continued public outcry at the past nine NRB meetings.

Not having a wolf hunt this fall is not just what people want; it’s what science and ethics demand. As top carnivores, wolves are crucial to mitigating ailments like chronic wasting disease in deer, and the beneficial ecosystem services they provide cascade throughout our forests.

The most common justification used by those few who want to trophy hunt wolves also falls apart under scrutiny. To put it simply: randomly killing wolves through trophy hunting and trapping does not protect livestock. Non-lethal methods, such as fencing, devices emitting noise and light, guardian animals, and proper carcass disposal are more effective at preventing conflicts with wolves from happening in the first place. Non-lethal tools simply work better.