Michael Stumo: Sen. Baldwin introduces legislation for safer online shopping

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are increasingly seeking out "Made in USA" options. This is logical, since federal law mandates that food, medicine, toys, and merchandise manufactured in the United States meet stringent health and safety standards.

But what about the goods that Americans buy online? When shopping on Amazon, for example, consumers may find themselves uncertain of a product’s safety, or whether it’s even made in the USA. And that’s a problem, since unreliable manufacturers in countries like China have a long track record of producing shoddy and unsafe goods.

Washington is finally tackling the problem, though.

And Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is leading the effort. In tandem with Florida Sen. Rick Scott, she’s introduced legislation requiring that country-of-origin labeling be clearly displayed for any product sold online.

That’s an important move, since consumers want to find American-made options. And they also want to know if a product is made in China or another country where unsafe production has long been an issue.

The new bill that Sen. Baldwin introduced, the Country of Origin Labeling Online Act (COOL), would mandate a prominent country-of-origin description for all products sold online.