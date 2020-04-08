Randy Romanski: Our ag industry needs your support

While you may have walked into a store in the past month and seen an empty shelf, it is not because there is no food. It just may not have gotten on the shelves yet. Grocery stores are working tirelessly to be sure families have a variety of fresh, frozen and packaged foods available.

With schools closed and restaurant service limited, an entire component of food processing and distribution has been unexpectedly disrupted.

These processors and distributors are now rapidly working to adapt to the current conditions, but there is only so much they can do so fast.

They must work within the confines of the equipment, packaging and transportation methods available to them. A carton of milk is much different than a gallon, and a can of green beans packaged for your family is much different than a bulk purchase for a school.

Across the industry, agricultural advocates have encouraged consumers everywhere to support farmers. I want to add my voice to that message. From weeks of conversations with our dairy and livestock farmers, crop producers, agribusinesses and food suppliers, here are four takeaways: