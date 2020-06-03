Rich Lowry: Yes, meet rioters with overwhelming force

The rest is history — days of violence, more than 60 people killed and 2,000 injured, and in excess of $1 billion in property damage. By the end, thousands of federal troops were in the city.

Back in 1970, in his classic book on domestic unrest, “The Riotmakers,” Eugene Methvin identified police absence or pullback as the accelerant on riots. It was a huge factor in the Watts riots in 1965.

The same dynamic held in a Philadelphia riot the year before (an officer there expressed exactly the same sentiment as a retreating LAPD officer in 1992, “The hell with it. Let them do what they want”). In Detroit in 1967, cops retreated and the authorities underestimated the forces they needed as a riot devastated the city.

It is simply not true that rioters will be quickly sated if they are allowed to break and burn things freely. Disorder feeds on itself. Looting one store, overturning one police car is never enough.

There is no alternative to imposing curfews, zealously enforcing them, arresting violators and calling out the National Guard if there’s not enough police manpower for the job. This doesn’t escalate the violence, it stops it.

During the weekend, Minneapolis finally got more serious about policing itself and saw a drastic diminishment of destruction. Anyone who doesn’t want American cities to burn should take note.

