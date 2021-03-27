Sam Wilson: Early efforts show room for improvement in state’s vaccine rollout

As Wisconsin expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to millions more residents, it’s important to be aware that many challenges still exist within our statewide distribution system that will require more focus and attention in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

We recognize that Wisconsin is among the leaders across the country in getting its vaccine supply into arms and applaud the fact that over 70% of Wisconsinites 65-plus have been vaccinated, according to publicly available data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

However, we remain concerned that only one in five (20.1%) of Wisconsinites age 55-64 are vaccinated, and only 18.8% of those age 45-54. The fact is that the virus has taken a particularly high toll on those ages 50 and older. Nearly 95% of the more than 530,000 deaths across the country have been among those age 50-plus.

That’s why it’s so essential for Wisconsin get this vaccine effort right. The stakes are too high to let any vulnerable groups slip through the cracks. The federal government has announced we can expect to have enough vaccines for the entire adult population by May 1. The question remains, will Wisconsin be ready to meet the demand?