Sara Meaney: Tourism helps Chippewa County grow

As we approach the new year, I have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

As you likely know, it is the mission of the Department of Tourism to inspire travelers to experience Wisconsin.

We work closely with destination marketing organizations, industry associations, and attractions throughout the state to deliver a strong tourism economy. And with so many unique destinations and experiences that make Wisconsin special, it’s not surprising that there are positive indicators that Wisconsin tourism is on the rise.

The economic benefits of travel are profound. Tourism is a $21.6 billion driver of our state economy and supports 199,073 jobs in Wisconsin.

With the increase in entertainment and recreation taxable sales doubling the previous three years’ average growth, there’s cause for great optimism. While Wisconsin visitors generate $1.6 billion in state and local tax revenue, the Chippewa County news is also positive with visitor spending of $99.6 million.

Our internal tracking metrics indicate the Travel Wisconsin summer 2019 marketing campaign moved people around the state and attracted new visitors as well. Through digital creative optimization, we expanded our display ads from 30 variations in 2018 to 1,945 in 2019.