This summer, like every other, we celebrate the importance of the agriculture industry in Wisconsin.
Farm Technology Days, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair and county fairs across the state allow us to see what farmers are producing now and what the future holds. Here in western Wisconsin, we produce the wide variety of food that feeds the country and the world. It’s important that we continue this tradition that reaches back generations.
I am running for Congress because the agriculture industry is so important to Wisconsin, and I believe we need stronger leadership in Congress than we currently have. We need leaders in Washington who are going to stand up and fight for the farmers, large and small, in this part of the state. I grew up on a farm, own and operate a farm now, and work every day with the hardworking men and women who allow us to put food on the table every night. It’s listening to people with this type of common sense that we need in Washington.
Unfortunately, more than ever politics is taking center stage and preventing sound policy from being enacted. The Farm Bill illustrates this and puts the issue front and center. Instead of being what it sounds like, a bill to direct policy toward the ag sector, it also includes SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). The controversy over what to do with this program has drawn a shadow over the entire bill.
The House voted for common-sense reforms to SNAP, which closes loopholes to protect taxpayers while moving able-bodied recipients into jobs through work requirements. These are policies that are being explored by states across the country, including Wisconsin. We should absolutely be looking for ways to improve the program, get people back to work and help them be less dependent on government assistance.
However, this is all beside the point. What should have been done from day one is to separate SNAP from the larger farm bill.
Today, the entire piece of legislation is at risk of falling apart because two issues that should not be connected share the same fate. Congress largely agrees with the parts of the bill that actually affects farmers, only the changes to SNAP risk the bill falling apart.
It is past time that we separate the two issues and debate them on their own.
