Tom Still: Science can aid long-term recovery

Providing the reagents and molecular “toolkits” needed by test producers and researchers everywhere. Fitchburg-based Promega is a world leader in that category and emblematic of a larger cluster of such companies in Wisconsin. Promega is a major producer of reagents, which are substances or compounds added to a system to cause a chemical reaction, supplying 16 molecular diagnostics manufacturers around the world.

The company also supplies reagents for laboratory developed tests run by hospitals and other laboratories, and it has cranked out enough supply for tens of millions of COVID-19 tests. Diagnostic manufacturing in its Madison-area facilities have been running pretty much around the clock for weeks.

Beyond these science-based efforts and more are much deeper structural and even political issues.

Today the threat is COVID-19; tomorrow it may be a different pathogen, viral or bacterial, that threatens humans everywhere. Resistance to antibiotics is already a looming problem, for example. Will we be prepared for what comes next? Will the right distribution systems and stockpiles remain in place, or will they fade into memory? Will litigation over COVID-19 claims become the new spectator sport, making it even harder for the economy to recover?

The debate over short-term economic answers is vital, but so is the response to what comes next.

Tom Still is president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. He can be reached at tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com

