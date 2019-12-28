Trudy Rubin: Here are ways of helping refugees

The number of refugees has doubled during the past chaotic decade. In an era of rising nationalism, civil wars, ethnic cleansing and climate change where one or two superpowers no longer anchor the globe, that number now tops 25 million.

Of course, there is a limit to how many refugees and asylum seekers the United States or Europe can absorb.

But many Americans may not realize the Trump administration has slashed the U.S. program to admit legal refugees from 85,000 in 2016 to 18,000 in this fiscal year.

And we are now one of only four countries in the world to charge impoverished asylum seekers $50 per head to apply and $490 to apply for work authorization, thus putting us in league with Iran, Fiji and the immigrant-averse Australia.

So donations to help refugees overseas have never been more important, as humanitarian aid agencies grow overwhelmed by the scale of the crises.

In the case of northern Syria, hardly anyone is paying attention as Turkey forces Kurds to flee into makeshift camps or into Iraq.

Meantime, inside Iraq, tens of thousands of Yazidis — forced to abandon their homes by ISIS, who slaughtered their men and made their women into sex slaves — still live in freezing camps.