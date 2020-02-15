Trudy Rubin: Trump interference in Roger Stone case: A pattern of undermining rule of law

And Barr, who admitted Giuliani’s evidence couldn’t be taken “at face value,” is still willing to consider his information. Why? Are we headed for telephone justice here, egged on by Trump?

But we have independent courts, you say. Yes we still do. Trump does not have the freedom of, say, a Xi Jinping, another autocrat Trump praises, whose courts are officially required to accept the Communist Party’s dictates.

Yet Trump frequently and viciously attacks judges whose verdicts he dislikes, including the judge who will be handing down the Stone verdict, slurs like “gift to the criminal,” “so-called judge,” or “Trump hater.” Often these judges have also returned verdicts favorable to him, or been GOP appointees, but that matters not.

“This is not normal,” said U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman, of the District of Columbia, in a powerful speech last year. “This kind of personal attack on courts and individual judges violates all recognized democratic norms.”