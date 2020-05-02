Virginia Heffernan: As coronavirus deaths rise, Jared Kushner pushes Trump's 'great success story

No sane person buys what Kushner is selling. People are still dying by the thousands each day, and, in new hot spots, cases are mounting. And as Dr. Anthony Fauci keeps explaining, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

But Kushner is smearing his patented formula of shellac, Brylcreem and greasy lies — oh, and bleach — over these facts and the latest set of ghoulish Trumpian misdeeds.

To review: The president didn’t just scoff at the pandemic as a Democratic ploy. He didn’t just delay stimulus checks so he could autograph them as he once did the Bible. And he didn’t just promote intravenous Lysol as a COVID-19 cure.

All of that was unconscionable. But this time, the Trump Syndicate seems to have done something even more grave.

Kushner took control of a shadowy, free-styling coronavirus task force distinct from the official one run by Vice President (and mask refuser) Mike Pence, adding to the coronavirus chaos in the executive branch and increasing the administration’s ability to pick and choose who would get life-saving public aid.

Only for someone as cold-blooded and clueless as Kushner could this sort of thing be considered “a great success story.”