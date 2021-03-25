Tara Johnson:Supporting Annie Baumann, Martha Linville for school board

Annie Baumann will be a terrific addition to the La Crosse School Board. It will be my honor to cast the first of my three votes for school board directors for her.

As the mom of school age daughters, Annie’s commitment to our public schools is profound and personal. As an active volunteer in the district, she is ready to hit the ground running to ensure EVERY child can benefit from an excellent education. And, as a trained academic librarian, she is committed to a student-centered, whole-child approach to instruction. Oh, and she’s super smart.

Martha Linville will get the second of my votes.

I am a firm believer that you don’t have to be “from La Crosse” to love our community nor to serve passionately, wisely and effectively as a local elected official. In fact, many of us “transplants” to the community who have come here by chance and stayed but choice have made great local elected officials. Martha will be another one. She is fully devoted to her new hometown and will bring a lifetime of public education experience and commitment to equity to the school board job.

Please use all three of your votes and join me in voting for Annie Baumann and Martha Linville and the third candidate of your choice for La Crosse School Board in the April 6 election.