After witnessing the Menomonie School Board's candidates forum:

First, congratulations to all of the school board candidates who are running. Being voted in by the people of your community is an honor and a privilege to represent the Menomonie area school district.

Lots of tough questions were raised and the professionalism by each candidate was amazing and classy.

Thank you to the League of Women Voters for presentation of this event and the Dunn County Judicial Center for being great hosts.

With all of that being said...

I strongly recommend that you vote for Stephen Machesky, Scott Parker and Brittany Weiker for the next candidates to be part of the Menomonie School Board on Feb. 21.

Allen Crowe

Menomonie