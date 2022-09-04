Alyssa Branowitzer: Pleased with Marsy’s Law

As someone who works in law enforcement, I know how tough it can be for a crime victim to deal with trauma they suffer through no fault of their own. That’s why I am so glad we have a strong crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment in Wisconsin known as Marsy’s Law.

Typically, members of law enforcement are the first to come in contact with victims after a crime has occurred. We take this role and responsibility very seriously and do all we can to help victims feel safe and supported. The rights provided in Marsy’s Law helps law enforcement do all we can to set the tone for what the victim will experience in the criminal justice system. Marsy’s Law is so meaningful to crime victims, as it ensures their right to be treated with dignity and respect throughout this extremely nerve-wracking process.