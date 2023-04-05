It was recently recorded in an area newspaper that 100 years ago the city of Ladysmith inaugurated a practice whereby places of business would be closed for two hours on Good Friday afternoon: “Why not spend at least an hour a year in an observance of the anniversary of the greatest event of all history, the crucifixion of our lord and master."

This wisdom did prevail, as many area businesses were closed from noon until 3 in the afternoon on Good Friday. Likewise, most businesses were closed on Sunday. We read in the book of Deuteronomy, “six days you may labor, and do all your work; but the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord, your God. No work may be done, then…."

As Jesus taught us, the Sabbath was made for man, and just as God rested after all his work, he knows that we need a time of rest and refreshment, a time for family and friends, and even more than that, a day set apart for us to give him our time and worship. Yes, the ability to carry this out can vary based on our walk of life, but the principle applies to all of us.

In times past our ancestors saw the wisdom in dedicating time to the lord, and to a day of rest. In this day and age, do we see any less need? Indeed, isn’t that need all the more apparent and obvious?

Andy Shakal

Bloomer