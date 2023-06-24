Crime victim experience mapping important

The Bolton Refuge House offers a safe haven, equipped with programs and services, for all those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. We are proud of the role we play in our community to fulfill our mission of helping victims become survivors.

To help advance that cause, Bolton Refuge House is partnering with Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s office and other area criminal justice and victim service stakeholders to hold a Marsy’s Law mapping exercise this month. The exercise will evaluate how victims of crime in our community navigate the criminal justice process from start to finish.

We will look at who victims interact with and when those interactions take place to make sure a victim is aware of his or her rights and the services agencies like Bolton Refuge House can offer them. After this comprehensive evaluation, we, as stakeholders, will be better informed on what is working well and what needs improvement to ensure that crime victims in Eau Claire County have the most compassionate experience possible during what is likely to be one of the most difficult times they face.