Bruce Barker: Voting for democracy

One of my Republican friends recently asked if Sen. Ron Johnson could count on my vote in November?

It caused me to think about Johnson’s time in office. When the pandemic threatened everyone’s life and livelihood, Johnson minimized its impact, comparing it to the flu. He opposed most safety measures while promoting quack remedies. Johnson celebrated the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and supports politicians making personal, life-altering, reproductive family decisions. Johnson withheld aid to Ukraine on the eve of Russia’s invasion for purely political reasons. Johnson has always been a climate change denier, regardless of the scientific evidence. He continues to promote increased drilling, more pipelines, and continued dependence on fossil fuels that are ruining our environment.

On January 6, 2020, Johnson tried to cancel out millions of Wisconsin voters by delivering a slate of fake illegal delegates to Vice President Pence. On the same day, armed insurgents desecrated our Capitol, injuring and killing Capitol Police and attempting to stop the orderly transfer of power from Trump to Biden. Johnson referred to these individuals as being like tourists. Moreover, Johnson claims to support local police, but local police are funded primarily by local and state governments, not the Senate. Johnson has worked tirelessly to ensure anyone 18 or older can stockpile automatic weapons and high-capacity ammunition. He voted against the infrastructure bill and bills to extend health benefits to surviving 9/11 first responders. He opposed Medicare’s right to negotiate drug prices and thinks Medicare and Social Security should be considered discretionary funds subject to annual budget cuts.

So, Johnson’s record is dismal. He should not be in the Senate. Wisconsin deserves better. I will vote for democracy, a person’s right to make their own healthcare decisions, and candidates who are looking to save our planet. Vote for Barnes, Evers, and Pfaff.

Bruce Barker

Eau Claire