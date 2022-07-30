Bruce Neeb: The cost of clean water

They’re not projects most people get excited about. But without upgrades to municipal wastewater treatment plants and Community Drinking Water systems, we’d be in trouble. In the 1800’s, illness from contaminated drinking water was a leading cause of death in Wisconsin and around the country.

In my years supervising DNR Environmental Loans engineers we provided communities with millions of dollars in low-cost loans for their water systems. The money comes from Wisconsin’s Environmental Improvement Fund, a direct product of the federal Clean Water Act, passed 50 years ago.

I visited water treatment plants and celebrated projects in Eau Claire, Bloomer, Arcadia and several other communities. In recent years, the fund has provided loans including $11 million each for Eau Claire and Menomonie, $12 million for Hudson, $3.5 million for Bloomer, $6 million for Augusta, $74 million for La Crosse, and $80 million for Wausau. Add $75 million for lead line replacements around the state.

Passed in an era when rivers burned and frothed with industrial and municipal waste discharges, the goal of the Clean Water Act was to make all lakes, rivers and streams fishable and swimmable. The impact it’s had on public health and the quality of our lives is cause for celebration. We celebrate those who recognize the importance of clean water and dedicate their professional careers and tax dollars to protect it.

There’s still plenty to do reduce PFAs and nitrates in our drinking water and algae in our lakes and streams. It's best to act before we pay the cost in human lives.

Bruce Neeb

Eau Claire