I am the owner and administrator of Spots & Stripes Early Learning Center in Bloomer, and our industry is in crisis.

On Friday at 2:30 a.m. when most of the state was sleeping, the Joint Committee on Finance answered a resounding no to adding desperately needed funds for Child Care Counts to the budget, a Stabilization Payment Program created to support Wisconsin’s early care and education community.

Without these funds, we will see childcare closures, increased tuition rates of $50-plus a week, parents forced to leave jobs because they cannot afford or find child care, business productivity will decline and employee turnover will skyrocket.

If our legislators continue to deny funding for our programs, organized child care has less than two years left. In two years, these programs will be obsolete.

Contact your representatives, demand better for your children. No child care, no work force. No work force, no economy.

Caitlin Mitchell

Bloomer