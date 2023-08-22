For as long as I have been a child care provider, I, like so many others, have struggled to obtain a balance between keeping care affordable for families and paying myself and my employees what we deserve.

However, during the pandemic, we began to feel some stability and hope as Child Care Counts, the stabilization program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, was put into motion in Wisconsin. Not only did Child Care Counts literally keep my child care business afloat, it allowed for my staff to be more appropriately compensated and for more slots to be available for families.

Unfortunately, this funding is set to expire at the beginning of next year, and across the Badger State, 2,110 programs are projected to close, leaving 87,425 kids without care. As a result, parents are projected to lose $232 million in earnings out of a need to cut hours or leave the workforce.

Republicans in the state Legislature have repeatedly ignored calls to invest in child care, despite outcry from providers, parents and businesses. But by calling for a special session in September, Gov. Tony Evers is giving our lawmakers one last chance to invest in child care and the wellbeing of our economy.

Rep. Rob Summerfield and Sen. Jesse James, please answer the governor’s call for a special session and recognize the need to save Child Care Counts for our families and our economy.

Caitlin Mitchell

Bloomer