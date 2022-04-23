David Wulf: Wake up to save our freedoms

A federal judge in D.C. on April 14 delivered a scathing rebuke of former President Donald Trump and expressed dismay over the state of American politics just moments after a jury found a defendant charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot guilty on all charges.

"You know, I think our democracy is in trouble," Judge Reggie Walton said at the conclusion of the third jury trial for a defendant charged in the Capitol assault. "Because unfortunately, we have charlatans like our former president, who doesn't in my view really care about democracy, but only about power. And as a result of that, it's tearing this country apart." Walton is an appointee of former President George W. Bush.

"I have a concern that we have, unfortunately, American citizens who were so gullible that they were willing to accept what was being said without any proof that the allegations about the election had any merit whatsoever," Walton said.

We should all be concerned about the threat to our democracy when so many “gullible” followers of charlatan Trump seek to undermine our democracy. Trump loyalists like Derrick Van Orden, Ron Johnson, Michael Gableman and Bill Feehan, the latter who signed onto a fake Electoral College slate of Wisconsin electors. Wake up America or we will lose our freedoms under GOP authoritarianism. It has already begun.

David Wulf

Onalaska

