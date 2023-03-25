After 10 years as Eagle Point Town Chairman, I am not seeking re-election for the office. I greatly appreciated the opportunity to serve the residents of Eagle Point and to realize many accomplishments along with other dedicated town board members with whom I served during my five terms.

I am supporting Rick Bowe for Chairman and encourage town residents to vote for him on April 4. Rick has served two terms as a Town Board Supervisor and five years as Planning Commission Chairperson. He has a strong background in financing, business and employee management, and community involvement. During his terms on the town board, Rick has played a key role in monitoring budgets and assuring that the town is following sound accounting practices.

Eagle Point has the most road miles and the second largest valuation and population of the 23 towns in Chippewa County. In larger towns throughout the state, the town chairman serves more as an administrator than a chairman and must be able to commit the time and energy to the daily demands of the position.

In my 10 years as Town Chairman, residents and others doing business with the town have noted and appreciated my quick response to requests for answers and assistance, and my availability for daytime meetings, appointments and immediate response to developments in the town. Rick is fully retired and can provide the time to deal with the daily tasks that come with the position. His availability and dedication will assure continuing prompt service to the residents and businesses in Eagle Point.

Please vote for Rick Bowe on April 4.

Dennis Ferstenou

Chippewa Falls