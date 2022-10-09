Eric Larsen: Republicans in legislature have been defunding police since 2011

I finished a 30-year career in law enforcement in 2012 as Deputy Chief of Police at the Eau Claire Police Department. I was dismayed to see one of my colleagues, and someone I still consider to be a friend, in an ad attacking Mandela Barnes, and stoking fear that he would “defund the police.” I think my friend knows that even if Barnes wanted to “defund” police he would have no power to do so as a senator.

But the truth is that it has been the Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature who have been actually defunding our police since 2011. Police wages have not kept pace with inflation for over a decade. Their health and retirement benefits have been cut, and now the City of Eau Claire has to hold a referendum just to have enough revenue to keep pace with the need for police protection in our growing city. Watch closely to see if our local Republicans will support that referendum.

Now Republicans are running candidates who can’t seem to find it in them to condemn the violence police officers faced on January 6th. In fact, Derrick Van Orden and Dave Estenson were there to see it in person, but still sing praises for Donald Trump who gathered the armed insurrectionists and sent them to the Capitol.

Spare us your fear mongering Ron Johnson. We know how to support our police, and it doesn’t involve beating them with flag poles.

Eric Larsen

Eau Claire