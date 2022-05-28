G.A.Gehl It's time to get guns into the hands of the victims

It’s time to get guns into the hands of the victims

Another school shooting, this one in Texas. I have a modest proposal to reduce this carnage. It’s not more police in schools, nor arming reluctant teachers. It is something that would definitely get NRA, and therefor Republican, support.

Let’s get guns in the hands of the victims! Issue guns to the children. It’s about time these tragic victims of endless slaughters are able to defend themselves. How about it, Sen. Ron Johnson? Based on your past record, doesn’t this sound like something you could sponsor?

G.A.Gehl, MD

Chippewa Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0