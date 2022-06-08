Gail Halmstad: Vote out GOP legislative majority

Vote out GOP legislative majority

Our historically progressive state is being held captive by a radicalized Wisconsin GOP minority. Their efforts to control extend beyond voting rights, to women’s health care, environmental protections, public school boards-curriculum and funding as well. The only thing they’ve tried to expand are gun rights, despite 80% public support for background checks.

Yet another egregious effort was the GOP blocking the governor’s school funding relief. Evers was intent on giving districts assistance from cuts of over $1 billion since 2011. Yet the governor was denied despite the fact the state sits on a surplus of $3.8 billion.

And we do know the public wants its public schools fairly funded. Since at least 2018, districts have initiated referendums with over 80% of them passing. This is a strong show of support by taxpayers who agreed to raise their own taxes in order to help schools keep the doors open and the lights on.

So, who has come to our rescue? First, it has been Gov. Evers and his use of the veto pen that has kept us from becoming another Mississippi.

Secondly, he used funding from Biden’s The American Families Plan and the COVID-19 Economic Relief. With those grants he aided farmers, restaurants, the local meat processing industry, kept theaters and operators of performing arts centers financially viable, enabled broadband expansion and provided funding for much-needed repair to roads, bridges, water systems. In addition, the AFP provided tax relief for families with children.

So, what can we do to end this GOP stranglehold? For starters we must continue fighting to end gerrymandering, which has kept some of the most radical GOP legislators in power. And secondly, we need to support and vote for candidates who demonstrate their care through legislation.

Gail Halmstad, Chippewa Falls

