Hjordis Olson: Trump is a born con man

I’m 63 years old and I’ve never seen an ex-president of the United States worshipped. Trump is a drug to his crowd. It’s not normal. He appears to be the leader of a cult.

What does it take for people to snap out of it? The latest scandal is shocking. An ex-president stole and hid secret and top secret American government documents. The government gave him plenty of time to return them without penalty before they were forced to take action and get a warrant to search his home.

The fact that his home is at a country club makes this theft a much more dangerous national security problem. And what did he do with the documents that weren’t in their folders? Did he sell them? Did a spy steal them from the pad locked basement room? Stealing them would be easy for a professional spy.

Trump lies loud, lies big, lies constantly. He is a born con man who loves to play the victim.

Hjordis Olson

Colfax